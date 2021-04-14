Huge emphasis on water safety as Donegal shores promises to be a hit this year again

Contact
Port Arthur beach by Michelle Nic Phaidin
Donegal proved to be a huge hit with tourists and visitors from across the county last year and chances are this summer will be no different.
Safety works are being carried out countywide.
Speaking at the Glenties Municipal District meeting which was held online on Tuesday, the Coastal Officer, Mr David Friel said works were underway in relation to the inspection of ring buoys and signage countywide.
Councillor Marie Therese Gallagher said there are beaches that are unsafe and that signage ought to be erected at such beaches.
Mr Friel said that anything seen lacking would be addressed and work is ongoing.
If you see something that needs addressed call your local councillor.
