Fundraising underway for mother-of-two who was involved in serious Donegal accident

A gofundme campaign has been set up to raise funds for mother-of-two, Evette Woods, who was involved in a serious car accident on Saturday morning, last.

The Raphoe-based woman sustained serious injuries to her right hand and arm as a result of the accident and was immediately rushed to Letterkenny University Hospital and subsequently air lifted to Galway University Hospital due to the severity of the accident.

Despite their best efforts and many hours of surgery, the doctors and surgeons were unable to save Evette's arm and it has been amputated from her elbow down.

John Dunne who is organising the fundraising event wrote: "Whilst Evette is in hospital and making a great recovery, with an incredibly positive attitude given the circumstances, there is no doubt her life will change completely. Anyone who knows Evette will know she is a wonderful, positive, kind-hearted loving person, who would always do her best to help anyone in life, in any way she could."

Evette who is a supporter of many charities is well known in her local town of Raphoe and also from her profession as a hairdresser. A huge animal lover she has adopted a few fur babies over the years.

The gofundmepage reads: "With the support of her friends and family, including Evette's fiancé, Victor, and their two children we wanted to help support Evette on her recovery and offer as much support as we can to get her though this difficult time in her life. We understand this is a tough time for everyone and whilst a donation is very much appreciated, even a simple share of this fundraiser will really help us support Evette.

"We hope to use a small percentage of the money raised to assist with making Evette's home a safe place as well as try to make some of her daily tasks a little easier for her return home in the coming weeks, however the majority of the money raised will be put towards the cost of a prosthetic hand which we hope will help Evette lead as much of a normal life as she possibly can in the future.

"Evette wishes to say a massive thank you for all the incredible support and messages she has been receiving over the past few days, it is very much appreciated at this unfortunate time."

If you would like to donate, please do so by clicking here.