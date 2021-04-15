Councillor says the N56 is a local road and should not be treated like the M1 outside Dublin

Contact
Frustrations about not being able to obtain planning permission on the N56 came to a head at a recent online meeting of Glenties Municipal District recently.
Fianna Fáil Councillor Anthony Molloy said that the N56 should not be treated like the M1 outside Dublin.
“We have a huge problem along the N56 - you will not get planning permission. Donegal County Council may allow it but the TII won’t. The N56 is a local road and cannot be treated like the M1 outside Dublin,” he said.
He asked that a meeting be held to discuss the issue.
Councillor Marie Therese Gallagher said that they would need to come up with a white paper and work through working groups in order to find a resolution to the issue.
Independent Councillor Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig said the issue was a huge one and that they would need to push to get a meeting with the TII to discuss the matter.
The issue is one that is raised on many occasions at Glenties Municipal District meetings.
Councillors were informed at the meeting that the matters they had raised regarding planning permission difficulties on the N56 will be brought to the attention of management.
