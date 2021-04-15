Call for Gaeltacht minister to engage with Gaeltacht colleges and mná tí

Contact
Councillor speaks on behalf of mná tí
It is important that the tradition associated with mná tí in the Gaeltacht is maintained as well as retaining the monetary aspect associated with it, a Donegal councillor has said.
Independent councillor Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig asked that the Glenties Municipal District request the Gaeltacht Minister to engage with Gaeltacht colleges, mná tí and all stakeholders to ensure that there is no financial loss to Geltacht communities during the ongoing pandemic.
At Tuesday’s council meeting, he outlined the importance of the longstanding tradition of mná tí in the Gaeltacht. Cathaoirleach Noreen McGarvey said everyone gains from the Irish students and spoke of the benefits to the area. A letter of invitation will be sent to the minister in due course.
