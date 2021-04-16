Club leaders inspire children to paint positive messages on shore rocks

One of the most heart-warming projects that took place in the Gaoth Dobhair area this year was one where children painted positive messages on rocks and left them in areas where people would see them while out walking.

The project was called Comórtas Ealaín na gCloch and over thirty local families took part in the competition.

The initiative was one which was run by club leaders Treasa Gallagher and Pádraig Doyle and who were helped by Sara Greene - all three are very much associated with Club Óige Chnoc Fola.

Stones with heart warming messages were left on the pathway to Port Arthur beach, trá líne, trá gheail, Bunaninver lake, the gates of the graveyard and the chapel in Cnoc Fola and many other areas. Rocks have been left along the walk from Bunaninver to Bloody Foreland and on Bunaninver pier as well.

Treasa said that the initiative was borne from the fact that the local youth club had been closed for over a year and the club leaders felt they wanted to do something that would let the children know they were still there.

Treasa rang Foras na Gaeilge and explained that children from across the locality were painting rocks in their competition and the Irish organisation agreed to sponsor prizes. Each week, children were awarded prizes on the club’s Facebook page. The competition really was a resounding success.

More than that, the rocks really did raise spirits and inspire thought during what has been described as a difficult time for many.

“Sometimes the person you most want to speak to is in heaven” a rock on the pathway to Port Arthur beach says and as you amble on by a rock reminds you that ‘Donegal rocks.’

A few of the rocks had messages written on them in English however most of the rocks had wonderful Irish language greetings and sayings on them.

“Mól an óige agus tiocfaidh sí,” Treasa said adding that the club leaders cannot wait to have their club up and running again.

“We are very lucky that we have such a great community who want to get involved in everything and give it 100%,” she said.

Last year, Treasa lifted the minds, hearts and spirits of everyone in the parish when she organised to have Christmas trees placed in areas across the community to help people and their mental health during the pandemic.