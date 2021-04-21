Rotary Club members join in Letterkenny clean-up

A big well done to all those who are taking time out to keep their local areas tidy.

Volunteers are out and about in every town and village in Donegal to make sure their communities are litter-free.

Letterkenny Rotary Club are delighted to assist Letterkenny Tidy Towns in their endeavours once again during 2021.

Consequently, some club members assembled on Tuesday evening duly clad in their new HiViz jackets kindly sponsored by Brian McCormick, together with Charlie Grant and Neil Blockley of the Tidy Towns group to get the 2021 campaign off to a good start by doing a blitz on the Business Park, Gortlee and Ballyraine Roads.

Volunteers from Letterkenny Rotary Club and friends, pictured in their Hi Viz jackets kindly sponsored by Brian McCormick

The club will be out weekly for the rest of the summer and they are asking local people to please respect their beautiful town and take your litter home.

And remember ‘Love this place, Leave no Trace’!