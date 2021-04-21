Rotary Club members join in Letterkenny clean-up

Contact
Members of Letterkenny Rotary Club who took part in Tuesday evening's clean-up
A big well done to all those who are taking time out to keep their local areas tidy.
Volunteers are out and about in every town and village in Donegal to make sure their communities are litter-free.
Letterkenny Rotary Club are delighted to assist Letterkenny Tidy Towns in their endeavours once again during 2021.
Consequently, some club members assembled on Tuesday evening duly clad in their new HiViz jackets kindly sponsored by Brian McCormick, together with Charlie Grant and Neil Blockley of the Tidy Towns group to get the 2021 campaign off to a good start by doing a blitz on the Business Park, Gortlee and Ballyraine Roads.
Volunteers from Letterkenny Rotary Club and friends, pictured in their Hi Viz jackets kindly sponsored by Brian McCormick
The club will be out weekly for the rest of the summer and they are asking local people to please respect their beautiful town and take your litter home.
And remember ‘Love this place, Leave no Trace’!
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Donegal County Council and Spraoi agus Spórt worked "magnificently well together" on the Carndonagh Regeneration Project
New Donegal brand and website will promote the county as a as a great place to live, work, invest, explore and study
Sarah McGurk (centre) with her senior year classmates at St. Bernadette's Special School, Letterkenny. Also pictured is teacher Terence Shiels and SNAs Fiona McFadden and Ann McGinley
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.