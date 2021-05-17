Creeslough community say a special thank you to Ben McFadden

The community of Creeslough came together recently in a small socially distanced way to make a very special surprise presentation to Ben McFadden from Ards.

The event was held to celebrate Ben’s community work in the area down through the years.

Ben was surprised when he arrived at the Corner of the Garden for what he thought was a different reason only to find his wife Bernadette, son Peadar and daughter Majella joined by members of the Creeslough Community Association and other members of the local community.

Speaking on behalf of the community Margaret Roarty thanked Ben for all his work in improving and promoting the local area.



“You are creating a platform to encourage development and the prosperity of Creeslough,” Margaret said.

“For many years you have been a powerhouse in this community giving generously of your expertise as an organising hands-on worker.

“The Creeslough Community Association, Tidy Towns, Christmas Lights Committee, Creeslough Festival, Guided History Tours, Folklorist, Fundraiser, musicians, the GAA and Mummers all benefited from your work.

Margaret Roarty and Ben McFadden at the presentation event in Creeslough



“Ben, your glass is always half full, no matter what the challenge and you just get quietly stuck in with a positive attitude.

“You have had your own personal health issues which you have dealt with, with great courage and determination.

“Your enthusiasm and dedication to continuing with the community work is admirable and an inspiration to us all. We wish you well in your recovery journey.

“No doubt you have plenty of new ideas for the area up your sleeve”.

Returning thanks, Ben said he was humbled and surprised by the presentation and he thanked the organisers and all the people who had served on the various committees over the years.

Members of the Creeslough Community Association, Mairead McGinley, Bernadette McFadden, Nan Laight, Mick Harkin, Ben McFadden and Gordon Moore pictured in Creeslough

He paid tribute to those who had played their part before him, and everyone who had helped with the development of Creeslough over the years . He said he hoped this work would continue into the future.

Ben McFadden has been a great servant who has worked tirelessly for the good of the Creeslough community for many years now and its very fitting to see this work being recognised by the people of Creeslough.