Work of our council staff to be showcased on 'Your Council Day'

The vital work of Donegal County Council’s employees and the role they will play in our county’s social and economic recovery is being highlighted on Thursday on ‘Your Council Day’.

Across social media, #YourCouncilDay will showcase the work of the country’s committed and passionate council workers who make a difference to the lives of the people in their community.

Local authorities will also provide a ‘behind the scenes’ look at a typical day in the council and highlight all the services councils and their dedicated employees provide.

Social media users throughout the community are asked to post their experiences of council initiatives using the hashtag #YourCouncilDay / #DoLásaChomhairle.

Website

The day will also feature the launch of a new website called localgovernmentjobs.ie which will be the only place job hunters can search for all jobs in the local government sector across the country.

It will be a central hub of information about local authority careers, recruitment process and benefits.

Chief Executive of Donegal County Council, John G. McLaughlin said Donegal County Council will play a key role in the recovery and growth of the county in the months and years ahead.

“From supporting businesses to get back on their feet by administering enterprise grants and facilitating outdoor dining, to providing safe spaces like parks for people to enjoy to working with our community and voluntary sectors, Donegal County Council has risen to the challenge of leading our response to this phase of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

“Our employees have been at the heart of that response and on Your Council Day we pay tribute to the innovative ways they serve their community.

Career opportunities

“We want more people to know about the excellent career opportunities we offer and highlight how working with Donegal County Council gives you the chance to join a team of passionate, committed people and make a real difference.

“We are delighted that future Donegal County Council jobs will be advertised on the new localgovernmentjobs.ie website. The site provides practical advice about applying for local authority jobs and offers information about all the benefits that come with working for a local authority such as a great working environment, commitment to lifelong learning, great career opportunities, work-life balance options and a commitment to equality of opportunity.

Follow @donegalcouncil on twitter or #YourCouncilDay / #DoLásaChomhairle to find out what’s happening in Donegal during Your Council Day.

More information about local authority career opportunities can be found at localgovernmentjobs.ie.