Donegal community projects receive LEADER funding

Seven community projects in County Donegal are to receive a total of €320,000 funding.

The announcement was made by Minister Joe McHugh. Speaking to Donegal Live, Minister McHugh said: "This a great result, especially in the run in to Christmas.

“All the groups are really deserving of Government support for the work they do and for the difference they are making on the ground in different parts of the county and for social, community, environment and enterprise.

“Tá na tógraí seo iontach tábhachtach ina gceantracha, agus déanann sibh difear mór don phobail agus do na ceantracha maguaird.

“Some of these projects are doing great work with their local communities and others are providing work and amenities for people in the area and others we’d like to see coming to visit and staying. It is hugely important that Government is there to back up the initiative and ambition of the people involved in these organisations and enterprises and it is brilliant to see that support a reality on the ground," said Minister McHugh.

The projects which received funding were:

Áislann Rann na Feirste has secured €126,014 to fund a children’s playground

Coiste Forbartha Chnoc Fola awarded €75,940 for an energy efficiency project to refurb the community centre with a new kitchen for meals-on-wheels; heating and LED lights.

Stocaí Dhún nan Gall/Donegal Socks in Glenties has been allocated €58,367 to help with costs of machines.

Amuigh Faoin Aer tourist cycling in Carrick awarded €41,701 for a new fleet of bikes.

Two projects in the Donegal Local Development CLG have also been supported through the Small Capital Grants Scheme which comes from the Dormant Accounts Fund:

Liquid Therapy, with funding of €8,000

And Lárionad Acmhainní Nádúrtha with €15,000