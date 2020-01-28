Sudden death of a young man in Donegal is not being treated as suspicious by gardaí

Gardaí are not issuing an appeal in relation to the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a young man in Letterkenny on Sunday.

The body of a man understood to be in his early 30's was discovered at Riverside View, Lower Main Street, Letterkenny at around 5pm on Sunday.

A garda spokesperson said: "We want to make people aware that....we will not be making an appeal as the circumstances of his death are not being treated as suspicious but we would like to offer our condolences to his family."

It is understood that the man was native to Letterkenny.