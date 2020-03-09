Gardaí seeking public's help to locate a missing 16-year-old teenager who is from Dublin

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a 16-year-old teenager who is missing from the Parnell Square area of Dublin 1.

Chloe Fitzgerald is reported to be missing since March 3, 2020.

She is described as being 5'1", with black hair, of slight build with blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact gardaí in Mountjoy on 01 666 8600.