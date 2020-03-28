Spring is in the air in Donegal - a look at what the weather has in store for the coming days

While we shouldn’t leave our homes unless we absolutely have to, today’s clear skies will no doubt entice people out into their gardens.

And with a brisk breeze, it is certainly a good day to get the washing dried!

It will become increasingly sunny as the day goes on, though the northeast breeze will keep temperatures from 7C to 10C.

Tonight will be cold and dry with widespread frost and temperatures dropping as low as -2C in moderate northeasterly winds.

Sunday will again be cold for the time of year as moderate, northeasterly winds continue in temperatures of up to 7C. It will however be another bright and sunny day.

This dry and settled weather looks set to continue well into the week but cool winds from the north and northeast will keep temperatures low. There will be some patchy cloud and light showers at times.It will become milder in westerly winds later in the week.