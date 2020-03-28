Gardaí warn of dangers quad bikes after reports of children driving on Donegal's public roads

Gardai in Milford have appealed to the parents who allow their children to drive on public roads to desist immediately.

A garda spokesperson said: “There have been a number of reports in the Churchill/ Trentagh area.

“We cannot emphasise enough how dangerous this is to the young inexperienced drivers and other road users.

“Quads are not permitted on public roads.”

Gardaí stress that these vehicles are unsuitable for children and young teenagers and could cause life-changing injuries.

Speaking previously on the subject of children and quad bikes, Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau said: "Members of An Garda Síochána do not want to be delivering devastating news to another family.

“Our message is clear. Children and young teenagers should not be driving these vehicles in public, or without the necessary licence, insurance, safety equipment and supervision."