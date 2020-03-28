Gardaí warn of dangers quad bikes after reports of children driving on Donegal's public roads

Contact
Gardaí warn of children driving quads on Donegal roads
Gardai in Milford have appealed to the parents who allow their children to drive on public roads to desist immediately.
A garda spokesperson said: “There have been a number of reports in the Churchill/ Trentagh area.
“We cannot emphasise enough how dangerous this is to the young inexperienced drivers and other road users.
“Quads are not permitted on public roads.”
Gardaí stress that these vehicles are unsuitable for children and young teenagers and could cause life-changing injuries.
Speaking previously on the subject of children and quad bikes, Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau said: "Members of An Garda Síochána do not want to be delivering devastating news to another family.
“Our message is clear. Children and young teenagers should not be driving these vehicles in public, or without the necessary licence, insurance, safety equipment and supervision."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.