Gardaí say human remains found on Donegal beach are linked to 'active missing person investigation'

Contact
Garda investigation into human remains discovery is ongoing
Gardaí have confirmed that partial human remains found on a Bunbeg beach earlier this year have been formally identified.
The remains belong to a person from an active missing person investigation.
The human leg was discovered by a member of the public on February 18. A major search of the coastline including local islands was carried out by An Garda Síochana and the Coast Guard following the discovery.
A forensic examination of the remains including DNA analysis was carried out and has led to the remains being identified.
The investigation is ongoing and gardaí are continuing to liaise with the local coroner.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.