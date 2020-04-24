New date announced for major Donegal food festival

Following the recent announcement that A Taste of Donegal 2020 had been cancelled, a new date has been announced.

The event which normally takes place on the last full weekend of August will instead by held over the May Bank Holiday weekend in 2021.

The new dates are Friday, April 30; Saturday, May 1 and Sunday, May 2, 2021.

