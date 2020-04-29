Donegal gardaí appeal for information about attempted arson attack on house

Contact
Gardaí appeal for information about arson attempt
Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing for information in relation to an alleged attempted arson attack.
The incident happened at a house on the Port Road in Letterkenny not far from Applegreen between Sunday, April 19 at 9pm and Thursday, April 23 at 3pm.
A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí were called to the residence as it is believed that an attempted arson attack had taken place at some stage over the course of those few days.
“We are in the process of narrowing down the time frame but at present those are the dates we have to work with. The front and rear windows on the property were smashed and there was substantial smoke damage to the property running into the thousands.
“If anyone can recall seeing anyone or any vehicles in the area over the course of those few days that aroused suspicion and that might assist with our investigation, please contact us.”
Anyone with information can contact gardaí in Letterkenny on 074 9167100 or call the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.
