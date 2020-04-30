Polytunnel set alight causing substantial damage in Donegal garden centre

Contact
Gardaí appeal for information about criminal damage to polytunnel
Gardaí in Donegal are appealing for information about a polytunnel being set alight at a garden centre.
The incident occurred at The Alt, Castlefin between Tuesday, April 21 at 11.50pm and Wednesday, April 22 at 4.00am.
Gardaí said the damage was substantial. Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation is asked to call Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100.
