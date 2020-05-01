Window smashed with rock at Donegal house - gardaí appeal for information

Contact
Donegal Gardaí appeal for information about criminal damage
Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating a criminal damage incident that occurred in the Ashlawn area of Letterkenny.
The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday, April 23, shortly after 5.00am.
A garda spokesperson said: “The front window of a house was smashed with a rock. A witness observed a male run from the area in the direction of the Ballyraine Road.
“If anyone was in the Ashlawn or Ballyraine Road area and they observed anything that might assist us with our enquiries please call Letterkenny Gardaí on 074 9167100.”
