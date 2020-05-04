Air temperature of -5.6°C recorded on May 4 in Donegal - but in what year?

Contact
Do you remember it being -5.615°C in Donegal on May 4?
Today has got off to a bright and sunny start in Donegal.
Indeed, it is typical weather for early May, with daytime temperatures of around 15°C likely to last for the rest of the week.
But back in 1979 it was a very different story. Met Eireann tells us that on May 4 in that year, an air temperature of -5.6°C was recorded in Glenties. No doubt it was much the same elsewhere in the county.
Do you remember that particularly cold start to May in 1979?
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.