Air temperature of -5.6°C recorded on May 4 in Donegal - but in what year?

Today has got off to a bright and sunny start in Donegal.

Indeed, it is typical weather for early May, with daytime temperatures of around 15°C likely to last for the rest of the week.

But back in 1979 it was a very different story. Met Eireann tells us that on May 4 in that year, an air temperature of -5.6°C was recorded in Glenties. No doubt it was much the same elsewhere in the county.

Do you remember that particularly cold start to May in 1979?