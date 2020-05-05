Long-running Donegal music festival latest to fall victim to Covid-19 crisis

Contact
Sharon Shannon at Ballyshannon Folk and Traditional Music Festival
Ballyshannon Folk and Traditional Music Festival is the latest major event to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Organisers issued a statement saying: "The latest Covid guidelines in relation to the hosting of festivals comes under Phase 5 due to be implemented on the 10th August, therefore, the Ballyshannon Folk & Traditional Music Festival inform you of the postponement of our planned 43rd Festival, which was due to take place from 30th July to 2nd August, 2020.
"We look very much forward to welcoming you back to the Ballyshannon Folk & Traditional Music Festival in near future.
"Ballyshannon – The kindly spot, that friendly town … #tillwemeetagain #staysafe"
