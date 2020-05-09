Substantial criminal damage caused to fence at Donegal home

A fence at a home in Droim Ard, Millfield, Buncrana was pulled down, causing substantial damage.

Gardaí in Buncrana are investigating the criminal damage incident which occurred on May 4 at around 4.30am.

A garda spokesperson said: “The fence at the home was pulled down and damaged. There were two males observed in the area around the time and we are particularly interested in speaking to them or to anyone who may have observed them.

“This is not the first time that this fence has been damaged as it was damaged a couple of times recently in addition to this incident. The damage caused on this occasion was substantial.”

Anyone with information that might assist Gardaí is asked to call Buncrana Gardaí on 074 9320540.