Windows broken at homes in Donegal - gardaí investigating several incidents of criminal damage

Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating two separate incidents of windows being smashed in houses in the town.

The first incident occurred in the Ashlawn area on Thursday, April 30 between 6am and 7am.

A garda spokesperson said: “An upstairs front window in a house was smashed during this time. We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact us or anyone who was in that general area who may have seen any people/vehicles that aroused suspicion to contact us.”

The second incident happened in the Meadowbank Park area between Friday, May 1 at 9pm and Saturday, May 2 at 2.45pm.

The garda spokesperson said: “A window was smashed on a house in that area between those times so again we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or to anyone who can assist us in any way with the investigation to call us on 074 9167100 in Letterkenny.”