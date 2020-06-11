Donegal ferry service is back up and running as Covid-19 restrictions ease

Gola ferry has resumed operations as Covid-19 restrictions ease.

It will sail tomorrow (Friday) at 11am. Anyone wishing to take the ferry is advised to contact 087 2245881 for details.

The summer ferry operators had previously stated that they would not run until restrictions were lifted.

Gola is a small island approximately one mile off west Donegal. It was populated until the mid-sixties, and was then uninhabited until the turn of the century. But some of the old homes have been renovated as holiday homes and there are people on the island for most of the year.

The ferry service normally runs throughout the summer months. Operators apologised for any inconvenience caused by the disruption to service as a result of the coronavirus crisis.