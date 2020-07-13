Contact

POLL RESULTS - See what Donegal Live readers had to say about foreign travel

Should any unnecessary overseas travel be allowed?

We asked Donegal readers if they planned to travel abroad or holiday at home

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

More than half of the respondents to our weekend poll on www.DonegalLive.ie believe there should be no unnecessary overseas travel whatsoever.

But one in eight said they would travel overseas if the ban was lifted. Over half of those who said they would travel abroad did not believe it would be necessary to quarantine on their return.

Just under one-fifth of those who took part in the survey said they would spend their holidays in Ireland this summer and would not travel. One in six said they did not intend to take any holidays either at home or abroad.

The question we put to our readers was: “There are fears of an increase in Covid-19 cases due to Irish people travelling abroad and overseas visitors coming to Ireland.

“Furthermore, there are reports that some people - Irish nationals and visitors alike - are choosing to avoid the 14-day restricted movement period by flying into airports in Northern Ireland.

“Will you be travelling abroad this summer? Should all foreign travel be banned?”

Poll Results

55% - I believe there should be no unnecessary travel between Ireland and other countries

18% - I will holiday in Ireland this summer and have no intention of travelling abroad

15% - I will not be taking any holidays at all this summer, either overseas or within Ireland

7% - If the travel ban is lifted I will travel overseas and I do not believe it is necessary to quarantine

5% - I will travel overseas on holidays if the travel ban is lifted and will quarantine on my return

