DONEGAL READERS POLL: Do you intend to travel overseas or are you planning a staycation?

Contact
We are asking Donegal readers if they plane to travel abroad or holiday at home
I believe there should be no unnecessary travel between Ireland and other countries
I will travel overseas on holidays if the travel ban is lifted and will quarantine on my return
If the travel ban is lifted I will travel overseas and I do not believe it is necessary to quarantine
I will holiday in Ireland this summer and have no intention of travelling abroad
I will not be taking any holidays at all this summer, either overseas or within Ireland
There are fears of an increase in Covid-19 cases due to Irish people travelling abroad and overseas visitors coming to Ireland.
Will you be travelling abroad this summer?
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.