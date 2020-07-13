Donegal pandemic unemployment numbers almost halved from 22,700 peak

The number of people receiving the Pandemic Unemployment payment in Donegal now stands at 11,400 - almost half of the number of recipients who were receiving the €350 weekly payment at the height of the lockdown back in May.

That figure on May 5th stood at 22,700. This week's figure also shows a large reduction of 3,300 on last week's figure of 14,700.

Today, the Department of Social Protection issued payments valued at €106.8m to 345,600 people for the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP). This represents a decrease of 67,300 on the 412,900 people paid last week, the largest weekly decrease to date and a decrease of 252,400 since 5th May when 598,000 people received the payment.

In the past seven days, 44,400 people have closed their claim for a Pandemic Unemployment Payment. Some 19,800 will be receiving their final payment tomorrow.

Similar to last week, the top three sectors in which employees are returning to work this week are Accommodation and Food Services, Other Sectors e.g. hairdressers, barbers and Wholesale and Retail Trade, Repair of Motor Vehicles and motorcycles.

Again, this week, the largest cohort returning to work is aged 35-44.

Minister for Social Protection, Community and Rural Development and the Islands, Heather Humphreys, T.D., today said:

“It is heartening to see that the phased approach set out in the Roadmap to Recovery is now being reflected in the number of people returning to work. Today’s figures are reassuring for employees, businesses and communities throughout the State as they clearly show people getting back to work with a significant fall in the number of people in every county receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment. A further 44,400 people have closed their claims in the past week with 36,600 of these confirming that they are returning to work. I am particularly pleased to see that the number of employees in the Accommodation and Food service area who are back in work again being supported by the Government’s Temporary Wage Subsidy scheme. This number has increased from 8,100 last week to 22,000 this week.”

“The Government is now finalising its work on preparing the July Economic stimulus package that will drive the way for an economic recovery. I am confident this will help the thousands of workers and businesses who were badly impacted as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

As well as those availing of the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment, there are now over 66,900 employers who have registered with the Revenue Commissioners for the Temporary Covid-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS). An estimated 405,000 employees are currently being supported by the scheme having received a subsidy in their most recent pay period.

The above payments are in addition to the 220,900 people who were reported on the Live Register as of the end of June. All Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payments issued will be in recipients’ bank accounts or at their local post office tomorrow, Tuesday, 14th July.