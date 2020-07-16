Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

In today's Donegal Democrat

A flavour of what you can read in today's paper

In today's Donegal Democrat

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Planning concerns during lockdown

Donegal County Council is being forced to grapple with an unprecedented number of unauthorised developments that have emerged during the Covid-19 lockdown. A senior planning official has described the increase as “very, very significant”.

Job worries at Magee

An announcement is due regarding a future re-structuring at Magee Clothing in Donegal town.
In a statement, this week company chief executive, Rosy Temple, confirmed an announcement was due shortly.
There had been speculation locally that there could be job cuts due to effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Coping with grief during lockdown

Donegal resident Maria Gasol from Barcelona tells of the pain of losing her father in Spain to Covid-19.

Donegal man’s great-grandson in plea over New Zealand statue

The descendant of a prominent 19th century Donegal man who emigrated to New Zealand has pleaded for his statue in the country to remain untouched in the wake of worldwide racism protests.

Concerns raised after dozens of campervans arrive at weekend

A county councillor has raised concerns relating to campervans coming to the area after 50 of the vehicles parked in and around a Donegal town over the course of the weekend.

Ireland's oldest county councillor

Cllr Ian McGarvey celebrated his 90th birthday this week. Council colleagues treated the Ramelton man to a surprise celebration before Tuesday's meeting of the Letterkenny Municipal District. 

Sport: Will GAA clubs be able to cope with attendances at weekend?

The new GAA club season gets underway on Friday evening and apart from the efforts of team managers and mentors to get teams on the field, an even greater task has arisen for club officials to limit numbers attending and abide by the guidelines around Covid-19.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie