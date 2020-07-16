Donegal nurses unable to get seats on public buses when travelling to work

Contact
Call for Donegal nurses to get priority on buses
Nurses travelling from Donegal to work in Sligo University Hospital are not always able to get a seat on a public bus.
Cllr Niamh Kennedy (Ind) raised the issue at the July meeting of the Municipal District (MD) of Donegal which took place in the St John Bosco Centre on Tuesday.
She said that due to physical distancing, there were only a certain number of seats available on the Bus Éireann buses. Once these were filled, no more people could get on the bus.
Nurses had found themselves unable to get to work by bus, and some were travelling on to the next town along the route in the hope that someone would get off and free up a seat.
Cllr Kennedy asked: “Is there some kind of system like a badge that we can use to give priority to frontline healthcare workers as opposed to people who are just getting the bus to Sligo?”
Area Manager of the Municipal District (MD) of Donegal Pauric Sheerin said he would raise the matter and see what could be done.
