Broadband service interruption causes major disruption in Donegal

Homes and businesses across south and west Donegal are without fixed line broadband services this morning.
DonegalLive.ie has been contacted by a number of people on the Vodafone network in the Dunkineely, Killybegs and Dungloe areas. Other networks may also be affected.
It is thought that the problem is being caused by a fault in the fixed line network, though this has yet to be confirmed.
With the combination of online schooling and so many people working from home, this is a major disruption.
It is also affecting card payments in some shops in the area.
More details to follow.
Donegal Senator Eileen Flynn said students in Donegal and other rural counties still don't have equal access to broadband
