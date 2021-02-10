Broadband service interruption causes major disruption in Donegal

Homes and businesses across south and west Donegal are without fixed line broadband services this morning.

DonegalLive.ie has been contacted by a number of people on the Vodafone network in the Dunkineely, Killybegs and Dungloe areas. Other networks may also be affected.

It is thought that the problem is being caused by a fault in the fixed line network, though this has yet to be confirmed.

With the combination of online schooling and so many people working from home, this is a major disruption.

It is also affecting card payments in some shops in the area.

More details to follow.