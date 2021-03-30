Windows of car smashed at west Donegal home in 'personal attack'

Contact
An appeal for information has been issued after a car had four windows smashed in a late-night incident.
Gardai believe the incident at the house at Carrowcannon, Falcarragh was a personal attack.
The car was attacked between March 23 and March 24, possibly around 1am, on the driveway of a house.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact Milford garda station on 074 91 53060.
