Nobel prize winner William Campbell among Donegal artists in unique art sale

Seventeen 17 artists from Donegal are among the who’s who of Irish and international artists taking part in this year’s Incognito 2021 online art sale in aid of the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation.

The Incognito art collection is now live at www.incognito.ie with the online art sale taking place on Thursday, April 22 at 10am.

What is different about the art sale is that the identity of the artists behind the paintings, which are for sale at €60 each, is kept top secret until the sale has closed.

The Incognito collection is made up of 3,000-plus original postcard-sized artworks in a range of mediums, from oils and pastels, to glass and metalwork, in a sale that is usually a sprint to the checkout. Everything sold out last year in just 15 minute.

Among the Donegal artists taking part are Martin Mooney from Ramelton, Paul Kerr from Buncrana, Kim Sharkey from Kincasslagh, Catherine Buck and Peadar McDaid from Letterkenny, and Nobel prize winner and Ramelton native, Dr William Campbell. Some of the famous national and international faces taking part this year are U2’s The Edge, rock star Bob Geldof, fashion designer Paul Costelloe, comedians Jason Byrne and Tommy Tiernan and artist Don Conroy.

So, whether you’re an art collector or a bargain hunter, there’s something for everyone at Incognito 2021.

In the five years since its inception, Incognito has raised almost €450,000 for Jack & Jill’s home nursing care for children with highly complex medical conditions, including end-of-life care. This equates to more than 28,000 hours of specialist home nursing care provided by Jack & Jill nurses and carers the length and breadth of the country.

Works of art

For curator Lucinda Hall, Incognito 2021 is an opportunity to bring the talents of Donegal artists to a brand-new audience:

“We are so very grateful to each of our artists from Donegal who have shared their talents with us and given their art for free. It is a huge tribute to their generosity of time and spirit following what has been an extremely difficult period for the arts world. We hope that by hosting what is Ireland’s largest online public art exhibition, that we can shine a light on the amazing talent of our artists, and introduce a whole new audience to their work.”

For Carmel Doyle, CEO of the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation, Incognito 2021 is about generous, talented artists turning their art into a real currency for care:

“Each year, Jack & Jill has to raise over €4 million to continue doing what we do supporting families to look after their sick children at home, where they belong. Less than 20 per cent of our funding comes from Government, and with COVID-19 continuing to restrict our public-facing fundraising and our charity shops still closed, we are relying hugely on the generosity and support of the public for Incognito 2021.

“Each piece sold translates into almost four hours of specialist home nursing care for local children, turning this beautiful art into a real currency for care.”

For more information on Incognito 2021, visit www.incognito.ie or follow @jackandjillcf on Instagram , on Twitter @jackandjillcf, and on Facebook @2021Incognito, using the hashtag #Incognito21

For more information on the vital work of the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation, visit www.jackandjill.ie.