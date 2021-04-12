Letterkenny Institute of Technology (LYIT) has been awarded the Athena SWAN Bronze Institutional

Award in recognition of its work in advancing gender equality in higher education and in promoting

diversity and inclusion for staff and students.

This award required LYIT to demonstrate an assessment of gender equality in the institution and develop a four-year plan that builds on this assessment.

Congratulations to @LYIT and all involved in achieving the @Athena_SWAN award!



An important award recognising their commitment towards creating and promoting a learning environment that is inclusive and equal! #InvestDonegal #Donegal #ThirdLevel #GenderEquality #Inclusion https://t.co/hBJgQkvzIm — Invest Donegal (@DonegalInvest) April 12, 2021

Dr Lynn Ramsey, Director of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion at LYIT warmly welcomed the

announcement: “This award is a very significant achievement and demonstrates LYIT’s commitment

to addressing the challenges of gender equality. I would like to express my thanks to colleagues

across LYIT who contributed to this successful application”.

Fantastic news @LYIT We are delighted to announce that we have achieved @Athena_SWAN Bronze Institution Award in recognition of our commitment to gender equality & an inclusive environment.Congrats also to our #CUA partners @ITSligo @GMITOfficial @hea_irl @THEA_Irl pic.twitter.com/L2QVNmIW7G — LYIT (@LYIT) March 31, 2021



The Athena SWAN charter is a framework that is used across the globe to support and transform

gender equality in higher education and research. The charter launched in Ireland in 2015 with a

specific remit to encourage and recognise commitment to advancing the careers of women in

science, technology, engineering, maths and medicine (STEMM) employment.

The charter has since been expanded to include arts, humanities, social sciences, business and law

and staff working in professional, managerial and support roles.

Congratulations! — Donegal ETB #StaySafe #HoldFirm (@DonegalETB) March 31, 2021

In welcoming the award, Paul Hannigan, President of LYIT said: “This is a really important

achievement for LYIT staff and students. A huge amount of work has gone in to achieving this award

and it is great credit to everyone involved. LYIT is also the first Institute to achieve the Bronze Award

for all staff within the Institute as the charter covers academic, professional management and

support services. I would also like to congratulate our CUA partners in Galway-Mayo IT and IT Sligo on their Athena Swan bronze awards as we continue to work together towards Technological University designation.”

The awarding panel outlined that LYIT’s action plan was generally comprehensive and well presented

with a clear timeline and outline of responsibilities. Overall, the panel concluded that this was an

application that demonstrated commitment to making progress on gender equality and sets out a

clear and robust plan for achieving progress over the next four years.

Gráinne Devine, Chair of LYIT’s Gender Equality Committee of Governing Body said: “The

award is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of the Self-Assessment Team and their

productive engagement with staff from all levels within the institute. This is a significant

achievement, which acknowledges the progressive nature of the Institute, and I would like to

congratulate all involved.”

Mary Hernandez, LYIT Students Union (SU) President also welcomed the announcement of the

award and acknowledged recent developments in the college in promoting diversity and equality

among students, she said: “This is a step in the right direction and the SU looks forward to

collaborating with the institute to continue to promote awareness and equality among students. The

SU already actively run regular campaigns in promoting diversity and equality and we look forward

to enhancing these by working closely with the institute to spread further awareness among our

student population."