Contact
Letterkenny Institute of Technology (LYIT) has been awarded the Athena SWAN Bronze Institutional
Award in recognition of its work in advancing gender equality in higher education and in promoting
diversity and inclusion for staff and students.
This award required LYIT to demonstrate an assessment of gender equality in the institution and develop a four-year plan that builds on this assessment.
Congratulations to @LYIT and all involved in achieving the @Athena_SWAN award!— Invest Donegal (@DonegalInvest) April 12, 2021
An important award recognising their commitment towards creating and promoting a learning environment that is inclusive and equal! #InvestDonegal #Donegal #ThirdLevel #GenderEquality #Inclusion https://t.co/hBJgQkvzIm
Dr Lynn Ramsey, Director of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion at LYIT warmly welcomed the
announcement: “This award is a very significant achievement and demonstrates LYIT’s commitment
to addressing the challenges of gender equality. I would like to express my thanks to colleagues
across LYIT who contributed to this successful application”.
Fantastic news @LYIT We are delighted to announce that we have achieved @Athena_SWAN Bronze Institution Award in recognition of our commitment to gender equality & an inclusive environment.Congrats also to our #CUA partners @ITSligo @GMITOfficial @hea_irl @THEA_Irl pic.twitter.com/L2QVNmIW7G— LYIT (@LYIT) March 31, 2021
The Athena SWAN charter is a framework that is used across the globe to support and transform
gender equality in higher education and research. The charter launched in Ireland in 2015 with a
specific remit to encourage and recognise commitment to advancing the careers of women in
science, technology, engineering, maths and medicine (STEMM) employment.
The charter has since been expanded to include arts, humanities, social sciences, business and law
and staff working in professional, managerial and support roles.
Congratulations!— Donegal ETB #StaySafe #HoldFirm (@DonegalETB) March 31, 2021
In welcoming the award, Paul Hannigan, President of LYIT said: “This is a really important
achievement for LYIT staff and students. A huge amount of work has gone in to achieving this award
and it is great credit to everyone involved. LYIT is also the first Institute to achieve the Bronze Award
for all staff within the Institute as the charter covers academic, professional management and
support services. I would also like to congratulate our CUA partners in Galway-Mayo IT and IT Sligo on their Athena Swan bronze awards as we continue to work together towards Technological University designation.”
The awarding panel outlined that LYIT’s action plan was generally comprehensive and well presented
with a clear timeline and outline of responsibilities. Overall, the panel concluded that this was an
application that demonstrated commitment to making progress on gender equality and sets out a
clear and robust plan for achieving progress over the next four years.
Gráinne Devine, Chair of LYIT’s Gender Equality Committee of Governing Body said: “The
award is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of the Self-Assessment Team and their
productive engagement with staff from all levels within the institute. This is a significant
achievement, which acknowledges the progressive nature of the Institute, and I would like to
congratulate all involved.”
Mary Hernandez, LYIT Students Union (SU) President also welcomed the announcement of the
award and acknowledged recent developments in the college in promoting diversity and equality
among students, she said: “This is a step in the right direction and the SU looks forward to
collaborating with the institute to continue to promote awareness and equality among students. The
SU already actively run regular campaigns in promoting diversity and equality and we look forward
to enhancing these by working closely with the institute to spread further awareness among our
student population."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
An artists impression of the new bridge at the end of Canning's Lane, Muff linking in to Coney Road, Derry
NATIONAL: Micheál Martin has officially declared today as the first official 'No Homework Day' for every child in Ireland.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.