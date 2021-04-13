Appeal for information after woman seriously injured in Donegal road collision

Gardaí in Donegal are appealing for information after a woman was seriously injured in a road traffic collision at the weekend.

The collision occurred around 8.30 am on Saturday, April 10 on the N14 at Ballyholey Far, Raphoe.

A woman in her 30s, who was the only occupant of the car, received serious but non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment.

Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing to witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage in relation to the collision to contact them on 074 91 67100.