Gardaí seeking youths after vandalism in town centre

Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing for information after a window was smashed at a premises in the centre of the town.

The incident occurred on Saturday, April 10 around 2pm at Mount Southwell, close to the Market Square. Gardaí say three youths were seen in the area at the time. Two of the youths were observed on bicycles. Gardaí say they are interested in speaking to the three youths in relation to the incident.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time is asked to contact Letterkenny garda station on 074 9167100.