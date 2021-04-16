Council to investigate designation of Rathmullan as a deep sea port

Contact
The LÉ Samuel Beckett in docked at Rathmullan last year
Donegal County Council is to examine the possibility of Rathmullan’s registration as a deep sea port for northern Europe and the north Atlantic.
The potential of the port was raised in a motion at the April meeting of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District by Cllr Ian McGarvey (Ind).
Cllr McGarvey said Rathmullan is one of the best deep sea ports in northern Europe with depths of 40 ft.
“This is one of the most important ports in Donegal and in Ireland”, he said as he called for the port to be registered as a stop for angling and for tourism vessels.
Rathmullan should be as equally attractive as any port, he said.
He called for the issue to be investigated and something be done.
"It is in the interests of all of us and I think we should be able to work together,” he said.
Cllr Liam Blaney (FF) seconded the motion saying Rathmullan has always been known as one of the deepest natural ports in the country.
In a written response, Donegal County Council said its piers and harbours section will investigate the port status process and requirements that Rathmullan would need to meet to be considered as a deep sea port for northern Europe and the north Atlantic.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
A county councillor has called for Donegal County Council to carry out a survey of vacant and derelict premises in Manorcunningham to identify a site for a digital hub
A call has been made for Donegal County Council to widen the busy junction on the road from Conwal to Magheran to improve the access for drivers and pedestrians
Concerns have been raised about the safety of children crossing the main Letterkenny to Ramelton road at Woodlands National School
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.