Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Council to investigate designation of Rathmullan as a deep sea port

Call for port to be a designated stop for angling and tourism vessels

Council to investigate designation of Rathmullan as a deep sea port

The LÉ Samuel Beckett in docked at Rathmullan last year

Reporter:

Reporter

Donegal County Council is to examine the possibility of Rathmullan’s registration as a deep sea port for northern Europe and the north Atlantic.

The potential of the port was raised in a motion at the April meeting of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District by Cllr Ian McGarvey (Ind).

Cllr McGarvey said Rathmullan is one of the best deep sea ports in northern Europe with depths of 40 ft.

“This is one of the most important ports in Donegal and in Ireland”, he said as he called for the port to be registered as a stop for angling and for tourism vessels. 

Rathmullan should be as equally attractive as any port, he said.

He called for the issue to be investigated and something be done.

"It is in the interests of all of us and I think we should be able to work together,” he said.

Cllr Liam Blaney (FF) seconded the motion saying Rathmullan has always been known as one of the deepest natural ports in the country.

In a written response, Donegal County Council said its piers and harbours section will investigate the port status process and requirements that Rathmullan would need to meet to be considered as a deep sea port for northern Europe and the north Atlantic.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie