Call for 'very dangerous' junction to be widened as a matter of urgency

Residents in Letterkenny have raised the dangers of the junction

A call has been made for Donegal County Council to widen the busy junction on the road from Conwal to Magheran to improve the access for drivers and pedestrians

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A call has been made for a  “very dangerous” junction in Letterkenny to be widened.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan (FF) tabled a motion at the April meeting of the Letterkenny-Milford municipal district calling for the council to widen the busy junction on the road from Conwal to Magheran to improve the access for drivers and pedestrians.

He said residents have raised the dangers of the junction which is in an area where there are a lot of houses.

Cllr Brogan called on the council to look at the junction “as a matter of urgency,” suggesting land could be acquired to realign the junction to make it safer.

“I don't’ think the costs would be huge and I think something could be done in the short term,” he said.

Cllr Donal Kelly (FF) seconded the motion saying the junction could be left a lot safer.

In a written reply the council said the junction will be referred to the road safety engineer to carry out an assessment and seek funding if required.

 

