Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Call for digital hub to be established in Donegal village

Donegal County Council says the need for establishing digital hubs must be established

Call for digital hub to be established in Donegal village

A county councillor has called for Donegal County Council to carry out a survey of vacant and derelict premises in Manorcunningham to identify a site for a digital hub

Reporter:

Reporter

A call has been made for the establishment of a digital hub in Manorcunningham to help revitalise the village.

Cllr Donal Coyle has called for Donegal County Council to carry out a survey of vacant and derelict premises in the village to identify a site for such a facility.

Tabling a motion at the April meeting of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District, Cllr Coyle said Manorcunningham has been “neglected ” in recent years and the creation of such a hub should be part of efforts needed to enhance the village.

There is a very vibrant community in the area, he said, with a number of youth groups and sporting clubs.

He said the village lacks infrastructure and the will has to be there to do something. Such an initiative should be led by the council with the support of the community, he added.

"It is not fair that a wee village that was once vibrant, with a number of pubs and shops, should be let die altogether," he said.

In a written reply to the motion, the council said the first step in establishing a hub is to identify local needs, services and possible clients. 

“In other similar locations to Manorcunningham e.g. Termon, Arranmore, Bundoran and Carndonagh, this need identification has been driven by local community/development groups who are knowledgeable on the needs of the community,” the council said.

Cllr Coyle said he was disappointed by the answer from the council. He said the village has moved between the Letterkenny-Milford and the Inishowen municipal districts and “has been forgotten about".

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie