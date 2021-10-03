iADULT day service celebrates its first anniversary

iADULT Day Service is a day service for young adults from Inishowen with autism and intellectual disabilities based in Buncrana.

The young adults who attend are school leavers referred from post primary by the HSE guidance officer.

The service is funded by the HSE and has a dedicated team of support staff who work in partnership with individuals and their families.

In September 2018 iCARE piloted an adult day service for three days per week funded by The Community Foundation for Ireland, this lead to the HSE funding our day service in January 2020 for five days per week.

In September 2020 a young adult named our service iADULT meaning Inishowen Adult Ultimate Learning and Training.

We moved to our premises in October 2020 and named our centre the iADULT Day Centre and this week we officially launched our service, celebrating our first year anniversary in our centre.

Virgin Media TV personality Ciara Dohery visited iCARE on the day to present certificates to the young people.

The premises offers a range of services and is located at the iCARE campus, at Ballymacarry, Buncrana, it’s a five minute walk from Buncrana Town.

A typical day in the iADULT day centre sees the young adults enjoying a wide range of educational activities and interests focusing on their own choices and interests. We encourage our service users to be part of their own communities, whether that may be by volunteering in our local charity shop, helping with our local tidy towns or work experience in local businesses.

The young adults study a range of subjects as enrichment and for accreditation. Over the past year the young adults have completed a range of subject courses. iADULT’s young adults have been awarded for their QQI (Quality and Qualifications Ireland) work with the ETB for ‘Horticulture’ and ‘Food Choice and Health’ along with ‘Computer Literacy Level 3’ with the IDP (Inishowen Development Partnership). This was made possible from funding iADULT received from the ‘ETB Mitigating against Educational Disadvantage Fund 2021.’ They take part in outdoor activities such as horse riding at Crana Stables, Kayaking at Inish Adventures, horticulture facilitated by Anne Brogan and fitness classes with our in-house personal trainer Dave Mc Loughlin.

Our Steering committee for iADULT is Doreen Friel, Liam Galbraith, George McLaughlin and Angela Tourish, they all have been instrumental for developing the service and ensuring the service meets governance, fairness and equality.

Liam Gill stated the wonderful space at our centre enhances many aspects of the lives of our young adults through health promotion and social integration, educational programmes and improves their overall health and wellbeing, Liam

also commended his staff team for their commitment and dedication to the service.

The IADULT staff team are Liam Gill (Centre Manager of iADULT), and support staff Agnes Doherty, Michaela McLaughlin, Ronan McGrory and Shane McKenna.

The service is embedded in the community and built on the principles of inclusion.

Together the staff and young adults developed their mission which is to help individuals to be more independent, help them to contribute to and be more included in their communities, empower them with the skills and confidence to be active in the workforce, and support them to be in charge of their health and wellness.

iADULT offers a person-centred service and supports that are tailored to each individual needs and choices working alongside the ‘HSE New Directions Policy.’

iADULT wanted to thank Donegal sports partnership - Therese and Myles for their support with our health and well-being programmes. ‘Creative Ireland’ and the team from Alpha Stained Glass helped the group design and make a stained-glass window which was unveiled at the photography exhibition. Thanks to Paddy Kelly and his team from CE scheme for all the ongoing help with setting up our prefabs and ongoing maintenance.

Their Photography Exhibition will take place on Tuesday October 5 and Wednesday October 6 from 11am-2pm at the iADULT Day Centre, iCARE, Looking Glass Brae, Ballymacarry, Buncrana.

For further information telephone: 083 073 4092 or email:liamgill@icare.ie.