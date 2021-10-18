Investigation launched into sexual assault of woman

Inishowen gardái are investigating after reports of an incident at a house in the Burnfoot area on Saturday
Gardaí in Donegal are investigating an alleged sexual assault on a woman at the weekend.
Inishowen gardái are investigating after reports of an incident at a house in the Burnfoot area on Saturday.
In a statement, gardaí said the scene has been fully examined.
No arrests have been made and inquires are ongoing.
Gardaí say appropriate supports are being provided to the victim.
Inishowen gardái are investigating after reports of an incident at a house in the Burnfoot area on Saturday
Councillor Niamh Kennedy, Seamus McGinley (Chair of Carrick Developement Committee), Seán Ó Beirne (Member of Election Committee) & Patricia Murrin (Killybegs Community Council)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.