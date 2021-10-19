Garda warning after Ballyshannon speedster detected drug-drving

Gardaí in Donegal have issued their latest warning over drug-driving after a motorist in Ballyshannon was detected overnight.
The motorist was stopped by Ballyshannon Gardai after being detected speeding.
After clocking the driver traveling at a speed of 125km/h, a roadside oral preliminary drug test was conducted. The motorist failed the roadside test.
The driver was arrested, charged and now faces a day in court.
Also overnight, Ballyshanonon Gardaí stopped another motorist who was traveling at a speed of 139km/h in a 100km/h zone.
A Garda spokesperson said: “The message remains the same. The importance of the message remains the same. Slow down and never get behind the wheel of any vehicle while under the influence of drugs/alcohol."
