03/11/2021

Face to face meetings for bereaved parents in Donegal resume

Anam Cara is hosting a support meeting in Letterkenny next week

Face to face meetings for bereaved parents in Donegal resume

National organisation Anam Cara which supports bereaved parents is hosting a meeting in Letterkenny next week.

The organisation, which offers free peer-to-peer support meetings monthly, has resumed face-to-face meetings.

The meeting will take place on Thursday, November 11 at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Letterkenny at 7.15pm.
Any bereaved parent seeking compassion, support and information to help on the journey following the death of a son or daughter is welcome.
Each Anam Cara group is co-facilitated by an Anam Cara volunteer parent and a professional facilitator.

As one parent who attends the meetings commented: “Who else can really understand what I am going through only another parent whose child has died.”

Registration is required to attend the meeting. Anam Cara would welcome any bereaved parent in the Donegal area and surrounds to contact them to register for this free event. Anam Cara can be contacted on 01 4045378 or by email info@anamcara.ie
The support is provided free of charge and available for as long as parents need it.

