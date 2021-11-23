‘Significant damage’ caused at house by car which left the scene

Gardaí say significant damage was caused to the front wall of the house by a blue-colored saloon car
Significant damage has been caused at a house Carrick in an incident involving a car.
The incident occurred between 1pm and 2pm on Sunday at a house on the Bogagh Road.
Gardaí say significant damage was caused to the front wall of the house by a blue-colored saloon car.
Two men are believed to have been in the car which left in the direction of Carrick village.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was on the Bogagh road during those times and may have seen the car to contact them at Ballyshannon garda station on 071 9858530.
