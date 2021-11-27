Donegal campaigners supporting north Leitrim opposition to mining licence

Search

27 Nov 2021

Donegal campaigners are among those due to attend a demonstration against the granting of a prospecting licence for minerals, including gold and silver, in north Leitrim.

Local group Treasure Leitrim will be leading a demonstration at the Cavanacaw gold mine near Omagh on Sunday, November 28 to challenge the proposed prospecting at Manorhamilton by Flintwood Resources Ltd.

More than 4,000 submissions have been lodged against the granting of the license to prospect. The group is calling on Mr Ryan to listen to the community as well as the Leitrim County Council who unanimously voted to oppose the issuing of prospecting licenses. Communities Against the Injustice of Mining (CAIM),  an all-island network of anti-mining groups formed earlier this year, is taking part in Sunday’s protest.

Sean Gallagher, a member of CAIM, said: "The granting of an exploratory license would be a de facto acceptance by the State that this area is suitable for mining. Any granting of an exploratory license would establish a legitimate expectation that the state will support such a development in mining at this location."

Local News

