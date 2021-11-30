Donegal TDs express concerns that mica scheme ‘does not go far enough’

Donegal TDs have questioned whether the enhanced mica redress scheme announced will meet the needs of all affected homeowners.

The €2.2bn scheme, which was given approval by the Cabinet on Tuesday, has increased the cap on costs per home to €420,000.

The Mica Action Group has raised concerns about the sliding scale per square foot cost which drops from €145 after the first 1,000 square feet.

Independent TD for Donegal Thomas Pringle said the redress scheme does not go far enough.

He asked the Taoiseach in the Dáil on Tuesday if Government will ensure redress does not leave mica-affected families with exorbitant costs.

Addressing the Dáil he said “families are in the same situation now as they were – they couldn’t afford the last scheme and they can’t afford this scheme, and that’s the reality of the situation”.

“It’s time, Taoiseach, to be honest,” he said. “You are not delivering 100% redress, and you can dress it up whatever way you want. The mica-affected homeowners won’t be hoodwinked again.”

Donegal Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty said that under the enhanced scheme owners of average-sized homes would have to find €56,000 to demolish and rebuild.

“The families are asking how this could be, and where they will find the money. They thought they would get 100% redress. They thought the Government had heard them. Can the Taoiseach confirm to the Dáil and, more importantly, reassure those families that the numbers I have referenced are not those that will be applicable?”

Sinn Féin TD for Donegal Pádraig MacLochlainn said there are “serious concerns” about the enhanced scheme.

He told the Dáil the Minister for Housing needs to make “urgent clarification” on the scheme and answer questions from TDs.

“There are serious concerns coming from Donegal and the counties in the west of Ireland around this square foot issue,” he said.

