07 Dec 2021

Garda appeal after man seriously injured in stabbing incident

Man stabbed in late-night incident in Letterkenny

Letterkenny Garda Station

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Gardaí are appealing for information after a man received serious injuries in a stabbing incident in Letterkenny.

The incident took place at High Road in the town on November 12, but details have only now been released by gardaí.

The man was attacked following an altercation involving a group of men between 2am and 3am opposite the Social Welfare office. He received serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Persons of interest have been identified and gardaí say arrests are likely but they are seeking more information.

Gardaí believe up to 40 people were in the immediate area at the time and while not all were involved, some of them may have witnessed the attack. They also wish to speak to taxi drivers who were in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact  Letterkenny garda station on 074 91 67100 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.

