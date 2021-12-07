Garda appeal after man seriously injured in stabbing incident

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny garda station on 074 91 67100 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111
Gardaí are appealing for information after a man received serious injuries in a stabbing incident in Letterkenny.
The incident took place at High Road in the town on November 12, but details have only now been released by gardaí.
The man was attacked following an altercation involving a group of men between 2am and 3am opposite the Social Welfare office. He received serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Persons of interest have been identified and gardaí say arrests are likely but they are seeking more information.
READ MORE: Armed Response Unit numbers increased in Donegal
Gardaí believe up to 40 people were in the immediate area at the time and while not all were involved, some of them may have witnessed the attack. They also wish to speak to taxi drivers who were in the area at the time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny garda station on 074 91 67100 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny garda station on 074 91 67100 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111
The warning is for north-westerly winds reaching mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with severe or damaging gusts of 100 to 130 km/h
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.