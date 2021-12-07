Warning to public over car being driven ‘extremely erratically’

Gardaí are warning local people to be extra careful on the roads until the driver has been identified and tracked down
Gardaí in west Donegal is appealing for information about a car that has been involved in multiple thefts and acts of dangerous driving.
The car, a black BMW 3 Series about ten years old, has been involved in a number of incidents in the Falcarragh area.
Gardaí say the car, which has been driven by a lone young male, has been seen driving “extremely erratically”. It has been involved in a number of “drive-offs” from local filling stations and dangerous driving incidents between November 27 and December 4.
READ MORE: Garda appeal after man seriously injured in stabbing incident
Gardaí are warning local people to be extra careful on the roads until the driver has been identified and tracked down.
Anyone with information on the car or the driver is asked to contact Milford or Falcarragh garda stations.
Gardaí are warning local people to be extra careful on the roads until the driver has been identified and tracked down
Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny garda station on 074 91 67100 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.