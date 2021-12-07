Search

07 Dec 2021

Warning to public over car being driven ‘extremely erratically’

Gardaí seeking black BMW involved in thefts and dangerous driving

Gardaí

Gardaí are warning local people to be extra careful on the roads until the driver has been identified and tracked down

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Gardaí in west Donegal is appealing for information about a car that has been involved in multiple thefts and acts of dangerous driving.

The car, a black BMW 3 Series about ten years old, has been involved in a number of incidents in the Falcarragh area.

Gardaí say the car, which has been driven by a lone young male, has been seen driving “extremely erratically”. It has been involved in a number of “drive-offs” from local filling stations and dangerous driving incidents between November 27 and December 4.

Gardaí are warning local people to be extra careful on the roads until the driver has been identified and tracked down.

Anyone with information on the car or the driver is asked to contact Milford or Falcarragh garda stations.

