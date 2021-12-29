Fresh fears raised about water pipe to Donegal island after boat collision

Fears have been expressed about the safety of the water pipe to Gola after a report that it was struck by a boat in recent days.

It has been reported that part of the pipe to the island has been floating at the surface of the water since before Christmas.

County councillor Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig said a boat struck the pipe on Monday which caused the water supply to the island to be interrupted.

He said islanders say the pipe has been floating at the surface of the water “for a long time now”.

“This is a very dangerous situation,” he said. “I have explained this to both Donegal County Council and Irish Water before Christmas that this could happen.”

The Independent councillor said the issue with the pipe is occurring regularly despite work having been carried out.

He said: “I would ask why is this dangerous problem is happening every year and why is the work that is carried out to keep the pipe at the sea bed is not working?”

The councillor said he has been working to bring proper facilities to the island community in recent years.

“We must as a State do everything we can to try and populate the smaller islands as they have been depopulated since the 1950s and 1960s and water is the most important infrastructure there is. There is a dismissive attitude to the island given that the go-ahead for the work to the pipe was given before last summer.”