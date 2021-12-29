Search

29 Dec 2021

Trees down on main roads as heavy winds strike across Donegal

Motorists urged to take care

Trees down

The road at Kiltoy in Letterkenny which has been blocked by a fallen tree

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

Strong winds which have hit Donegal this Wednesday morning have made their mark with reports of fallen trees and debris on a number of main routes across the county.

Motorists have been advised to take care.

In Letterkenny, the Kiltoy road, close to the Educate Together National School, is blocked by a fallen tree.

By 11.15am the road remained blocked, but with local volunteers working to remove the tree, it's expected the road will be open to traffic again before too long.

There are reports of a fallen tree at Cullion Road and reports that a tree was down close to the main roundabout at Manorcunningham.

The main road between Milford and Ramelton was also blocked this morning after a tree fell across the road.

SEE ALSO: Status yellow gale warning in place

Home-owners are also urged to make sure any bins left out for collection are not blown over by the strong winds.

A status yellow gale warning is in place from Malin Head to Carnsore Point to Slyne Head and on the Irish Sea this morning.

The warning was issued before 9am this morning and is valid until 1pm today. A small craft warning is also in place. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media