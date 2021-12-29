Trees down on main roads as heavy winds strike across Donegal

Strong winds which have hit Donegal this Wednesday morning have made their mark with reports of fallen trees and debris on a number of main routes across the county.

Motorists have been advised to take care.

In Letterkenny, the Kiltoy road, close to the Educate Together National School, is blocked by a fallen tree.

By 11.15am the road remained blocked, but with local volunteers working to remove the tree, it's expected the road will be open to traffic again before too long.

There are reports of a fallen tree at Cullion Road and reports that a tree was down close to the main roundabout at Manorcunningham.

The main road between Milford and Ramelton was also blocked this morning after a tree fell across the road.

SEE ALSO: Status yellow gale warning in place

Home-owners are also urged to make sure any bins left out for collection are not blown over by the strong winds.

A status yellow gale warning is in place from Malin Head to Carnsore Point to Slyne Head and on the Irish Sea this morning.

The warning was issued before 9am this morning and is valid until 1pm today. A small craft warning is also in place.