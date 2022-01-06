Search

06 Jan 2022

Locals hit out after removal of ATM at closed Donegal bank

The  Glenties Community Development Group says the removal was done without any prior warning

Locals hit out after closure of ATM at closed Donegal bank

Bank of Ireland said it had retained the ATM beyond the branch closure date pending the arrival of an alternative ATM

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Locals have hit out after the Bank of Ireland removed an ATM in Glenties from the closed bank branch in the town.

The ATM was discovered removed on Tuesday and the  Glenties Community Development Group says the removal was done without any prior warning.

The branch on the town’s main street was one of five across Donegal that was closed in October.

Chair of the development group Bran Carr said the group understood a commitment was given by the bank that the ATM would remain in place until the bank established another in the town.

READ MORE: A graduation with a difference for Donegal mum and daughter 

The group says it is also seeking information from the bank on its plans for the bank building.

There are ATM facilities in the town at Bows and Wreaths and Gala at Glenties Services.

A spokesman for Bank of Ireland told Donegal Live that the closure of a branch “generally includes decommissioning the ATM at the time of closure”. 

“In Glenties, we retained our ATM beyond the branch closure date pending the arrival of an alternative Euronet ATM to the town, which was installed on Main Street in December," he said. "Our partnership with An Post also provides over the counter cash withdrawal for customers.”  

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media