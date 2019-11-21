A breeding ground for the best musicians in Donegal

A small pub founded over fifty years ago in the rural village of Meenaleck in West Donegal has become the most prolific breeding ground for traditional musicians as well as a regular haunt for internationally acclaimed musicians.

Leo's Tavern was founded by the late Leo Brennan and his wife Baba primarily to provide Leo with a platform to entertain his guests and this tradition has survived uninterrupted over the years.

Leo's is known worldwide as the home of Clannad and indeed Enya and has proved a great launching pad for many others.

In spite of their international fame visitors to the pub will often find the family playing away in the corner with the likes of Bono, Van Morrison, Paul Brady, Donovan, Phil Coulter to name but a few.

Now embarking on her Timeless tour this weekend Moya will be spending more time at home in Donegal in future days and is devoting a lot more time to continuing the traditions of her late father.

In recent years the popularity of Clubeo has grown and has introduced many fine musicians who otherwise would not have had the opportunity to perform on such an established venue.

Moya said: "As we all know in the music business it can be hard to get that all-important break and this can provide the platform.

“Equally as important is that word “beo” - alive. It keeps the tradition very much alive and even fosters its growth.

“We really are excited about our band on Friday night next when the Wondeerboys will join some of our own local musicians for a good session. I am playing the following night with Cormac just up the road in Gaoth Dobhair and sure you never know, I might get in for a tune. Bígí linn.”